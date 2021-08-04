A fire that burned part of a Tigerland bar Tuesday night was intentionally set, investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
The House, located at 1003 Bob Petit Blvd., caught fire around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters said. The fire was in a walk-in cooler that had been converted into an office next to the main building.
No one was injured in the blaze. The fire was put out before it could spread to the inside of the main building.
Authorities did not say what led them to believe the fire was arson.
No other information about the fire was immediately available.