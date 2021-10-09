A driver who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt died in a crash early Saturday in Assumption Parish, Louisiana State Police says.
Twenty-eight-year-old Morgan City resident Luis Chaires was driving a GMC on La.398, about 2 miles east of La. 663 near Bayou L’Ourse, when he crossed the centerline and veered off the roadway, LSP says. When he over-corrected, the GMC rotated, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The force of impact partially ejected Chaires from the vehicle, police say. He was pronounced dead on scene by the Assumption Parish Coroner’s Office.
Toxicology samples were taken, per routine protocol. The crash remains under investigation.
“While not all crashes are survivable, taking just 3 seconds to buckle up can greatly increase your chances of surviving,” LSP said in a news release about the incident. “Drivers should ensure they and their passengers are properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night.”