A juvenile believed to have set the The House in Tigerland on earlier this week was arrested Friday on suspicion of arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
BRFD investigators were called around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday to the building at 1003 Bob Petit Blvd., where they found a fire coming from a walk-in cooler converted into an office.
After a preliminary search, investigators deemed the blaze intentionally set.
After taking the juvenile into custody a few days later, they turned the child over to the parents until the next court hearing.