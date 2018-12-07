Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison on Thursday and Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Byron Blunt, 29, 11873 Cooper Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, suspended or revoked driver's license and switched license plate.
- Arnold Dotson, 70, 2054 Elissalde St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Johnny Hayes, 42, 1912 74th Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, drinking in a motor vehicle, no driver's license and improper lane usage.
- Byron Merryweather, 38, 4005 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI.
- Christopher Thompson, 46, 1887 Peck Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Jerrod Wilkerson, 46, 5233 Abelia Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, improper lane usage and operating a vehicle while under suspension for a prior incident.