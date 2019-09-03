A 14-year-old girl was arrested after deputies say she shared a video related to a shooting threat at Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge.

A Woodlawn High School student was sent a video on Friday that showed a video game scene of a shooting and the words "be ready Woodlawn," according to an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office release.

Investigators found that the same video was posted on Instagram on August 30th by a 14-year-old Woodlawn High School student. She was then booked in juvenile detention on terrorizing.

The girl told deputies that she shared the video for "awareness" instead of notifying school officials. It is not immediately clear if this same student also sent the video to other students last week.

Woodlawn had increased security Tuesday after the threat.

“I commend the student that came forward and notified administrators,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “While we did not receive any additional information pertaining to a valid threat, we want to treat any perceived danger with the utmost caution. We must maintain the safety of our schools, our children and our teachers.”

Deputies asked students with information concerning this incident or similar incidents to contact a school administrator, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867. Students can also text "CS225" plus their message to CRIMES (274637).