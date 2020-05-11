A toddler was injured on Mother's Day after a gunman shot multiple times into a north Baton Rouge home with children and adults inside, police said.

Authorities responded around 8:10 p.m. Sunday to reports of gunfire at a home on Byron Avenue near North Foster Drive, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.

Debris or glass caused by the gunfire struck a one-year-old who was later brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Two adults and two other children were in the home at the time of the shooting, police said. No one else inside the home was injured.

The shooting came just hours after an earlier streak of violence when five people, including a 12-year-old, were wounded by gunfire at Carlin’s Food Mart, a few miles away on Plank Road.

Detectives have made no arrests in either shooting as of Monday evening, McKneely said.

“We’re actively out there," he said. “If someone sees something, say something to put these responsible persons in jail.”