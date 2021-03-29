A man was arrested Monday for the March 10 robbery of a Baton Rouge bank; earlier on Monday, the suspect tried to to rob a Denham Springs credit union at gunpoint, officials said.
The man, Shawn Debourbon, fled before police arrived in response to a silent panic alarm from the credit union. He was later arrested in Baton Rouge.
Debourbon walked into the Pelican State Credit Union on Rushing Road Monday morning and began demanding money from the tellers and threatening them with a handgun, before fleeing, the Denham Springs Police Department said in a statement.
Baton Rouge Police officers apprehended Debourbon a short time later; he's being held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison until he's released to the Denham Springs Police Department.