One person was killed and another is critically injured after a double shooting off Starring Lane Thursday night, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.
Two men were shot about 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Avis Avenue and taken to the hospital. Loney Taylor, 41, died at the the hospital, and the other 47-year-old man is expect to survive, McKnleey said. Both were shot multiple times.
McKneely said no suspects or motives were known as of Friday.
On Friday morning, most neighbors said they were asleep at the time of the shooting, and only some said the gunshots woke them up.
The small neighborhood falls between Starring Lane, Hyacinth Avenue and Perkins Road, made up of mostly modest brick single-family homes. The only sign of the shooting Friday morning were two pieces of neon police tape still hanging from a lamppost.
Precious Holland, 26, said she was out of town Thursday and came back home early Friday. She was unaware of the shooting until a reporter asked her about the incident.
"It's so sad and scary," she said. But she wasn't completely surprised.
"You do hear gunshots every now and then," Holland said, then nodded to her young children inside: "We don't play outside in the front."
He asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.