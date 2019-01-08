A man who was shot on the last day of 2018 in Livingston Parish died on Tuesday from his injuries, said Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Steele.

Jeremy Campbell, 39, was shot multiple times just after noon Dec. 31 off Lotts Lane in the Watson area. Michael Meade, 38, is accused of shooting Campbell multiple times after the two men argued earlier in the day, Steele said. Campbell is from the Shreveport area.

"That argument ended when the suspect drove to the victim’s location and fired his handgun multiple times in the victim’s direction," Sheriff Jason Ard said Tuesday. "As a result, a life is lost and families have been shattered. Detectives are still working the case."

Meade will now face a count of second-degree murder.

