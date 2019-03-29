The St. George Fire Department and Baton Rouge Fire haz-mat teams were dispatched to Perkins Road at Bluebonnet Boulevard at 8:30 p.m. Friday to clean up a small amount of muriatic acid, said St. George Fire District spokesman Eldon R. Ledoux.
They were alerted when a passerby called 9-1-1 after noticing two 5-gallon containers had leaked something into the roadway. St George Fire dispatched an engine and a rescue/haz-mat unit to investigate, Ledoux said. Baton Rouge Fire Department haz-mat was also called to the scene.
They determined it to be muriatic acid (concentrated HCl) in such a small quantity that washing down and diluting it was the best course of action, he said. The intersection was closed until the material was washed down, then re-opened for traffic.
The public’s health was not at risk, and the air in the immediate area was constantly monitored until cleanup was completed, Ledoux said. All personnel cleared the scene by 9:30 p.m.
The origin of the buckets is unknown, but it is a common chemical used in a number of commercial trades, he said.