Baton Rouge police have arrested a woman they say drove a car into two families fighting in the street, leaving four people hospitalized with serious injuries.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Beechwood Street, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
Officers responded to the address after receiving initial reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the residence, they learned two families had gotten into a fight in the middle of the street, leading to shots fired.
A witness also told police that Sametria Franklin, 18, had driven a car into the cluster of fighting people and struck four of them, according to the police report. All four people were hospitalized with serious injuries. Franklin was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison late Tuesday night on four counts of attempted first-degree murder.
A video posted on Facebook and filmed from the dashboard of a car shows about 10 people fighting in the middle of the street.
Seconds after the fight appears to begin, a sedan barrels down the road and strikes several of the tussling people before braking. After an initial stunned pause, one of the women opens the door of the car from the outside, pulls the driver into the street and begins to hit them.
The video then shows other people who had been fighting before the car arrived circling and repeatedly striking the driver. One of them breaks away to help a person who had fallen to the ground, apparently injured.
At some point, the driver manages to clamber back into the car as a woman approaches the vehicle with a baseball bat and starts to hit the windshield, fracturing it. With the door still open, the car drives forward, though it is unclear if it crashed or braked again.
The witness admitted to police she had pulled Franklin from the car after she struck the group and the fight continued. Franklin had fled the scene before authorities arrived, booking documents said.
Police investigators confirmed the witness’ account after obtaining video surveillance of the incident.
Anntaesha McDowell, 24, of Baker, was also arrested earlier this week in the incident and booked on illegal use of a weapon.
It was not immediately clear how many people were injured in the brawl.