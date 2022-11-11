A woman was evacuated by helicopter to the hospital after she struck a tree while driving, causing her car to go airborne into the attic of a family home in Zachary, police said.
Zachary police chief David McDavid said investigators believe the woman may have had a medical condition that caused her to lose control of her vehicle.
McDavid said teenagers who were inside the home at the time were able to make it out safely. Firefighters eventually were able to extract the still-conscious driver from the overturned vehicle, but the woman's condition was not known Friday evening.
"It's one for the ages," McDavid said. "I've never seen anything like it in my 34-year career."