Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
Valeria Banks, 59, 2951 Pocahontas Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driving left of center, failure to signal or improper turn.
Brian Hines, 26, 3245 Byron Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, disobeying a red light, flight from an officer and driver's license required.
Shawn Leger, 40, 380 W. Railroad Drive, Vidor, Texas, first-offense DWI, and failure to yield on a left turn.