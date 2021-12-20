A man died from gunshot wounds after a Sunday night shooting on Convention Street, the second homicide recorded within city limits that day, according to Baton Rouge police.
Police released information about the shooting Monday morning, but said they would withhold the victim's name pending family notification.
The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. at 1330 Convention Street, about a block south of the Greyhound bus station on Florida Street, an area where several organizations provide services for the homeless.
Police said the victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
His death came less than 24 hours after another fatal shooting at a North Ardenwood Boulevard apartment complex as the Baton Rouge homicide rate continues to soar.
The investigation into the Convention Street shooting is ongoing, officials said. They asked anyone with knowledge of the crime to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.