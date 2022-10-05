A Baton Rouge man faces a second degree murder charge for beating his twin brother so severely at their Wallis Street home that he died after a days-long hospital stay, police said.
Timothy Paul Pitts, 56, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Tuesday after his twin, Daniel Pitts, died of his wounds at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center, arrest documents say.
Detectives had previously identified Timothy as an attempted murder suspect after Daniel was admitted to the hospital in mid-September. Records say Daniel suffered his injuries on Sept. 16 on Wallis Street.
A witness reported that Timothy called her around that time to say that Daniel "was not doing good" and that "his eyes would not open," according to arrest documents.
Detectives opened an attempted murder investigation on Sept. 26. Daniel died three days later and the counts were upgraded, documents say. An autopsy found he died of homicide by blunt force injury to the neck and head.
His killing brings the total number of homicides in East Baton Rouge this year to 81. Compared to 109 logged by this point in 2021, the figure marks a substantial dip from a year that shattered the city-parish's homicide record. The numbers are drawn from Advocate data.
The newspaper tracks killings according to FBI crime reporting rules — deaths ruled intentional and unjustified. The data is preliminary and subject to change if some deaths are later ruled justified or unintentional, and vice versa.