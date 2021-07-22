As inmates enter their ninth day of a hunger strike Friday at David Wade Correctional Center, their families and supporters want to amplify demands to end “extremely cruel and inhumane conditions” inside the prison.
During a rally scheduled to take place Friday in front of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Marsha Parker, wife of striker Kermit Parker, said she hopes to persuade prison officials to return roughly 15 inmates back to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center outside Baton Rouge, where they were transferred from in 2019.
“When a person goes into prison to serve a sentence, they shouldn’t be treated (as) less than a human being,” said Parker, who added that her husband has developed post-traumatic stress during his time at the center. “They’re still a man, and they still deserve, in my eyes, a level of respect.”
The inmates, who were sent to David Wade in Claiborne Parish as part of an informal “90-day turnaround program,” have been held at the facility well beyond that timeframe, with some locked up for as long as two years, prisoners and family members say.
A letter written by the inmates earlier this month says that since arriving at David Wade they have endured “discriminatory practices, mental and emotional abuse, unceasing abuse, torture, and inhumane treatment,” including exposure to black mold and “life threatening” levels of heat, as well as prolonged periods of solitary confinement.
Some of them say they’ve also been denied critical medications.
In a separate letter to his wife provided to The Advocate, Parker said the prison’s doctor refused to give him prescribed medications meant to temper his chronic pain.
“In essence,” he wrote, “I was told my punishment was punitive, so my pain was a part of my sentence.”
Ken Pastorick, spokesman for Louisiana’s Department of Public Safety and Corrections, said 15 inmates initially joined the hunger strike, but as of Thursday evening, only one stayed the course.
The strikers were part of a group of about 60 inmates transferred to the facility in late 2019 and early 2020 because of ongoing disciplinary issues, he said.
“There is no set time for subsequent transfers to other facilities,” Pastorick wrote in an email to The Advocate. “These inmates were reviewed for a status reduction … and those who met the department’s criteria were afforded the opportunity to move to a less restrictive environment.”
The 15 inmates who went on strike turned down a chance to move to a less restrictive environment because of their transfer request, he added. Pastorick noted that since March 2020, the department has stopped routine transfers to lessen the risk of spreading COVID.
Even so, Marsha Parker said she still wants to see lasting changes to the way inmates are treated — not only at David Wade Correctional Center, but everywhere.
She also shared some advice for family of other inmates.
“If anyone has loved ones in any of the prison systems, just be sure to check on them,” she said. “Don’t rely on what anyone inside tells you. You don’t really know unless you know yourself.”