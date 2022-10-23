Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening.
Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Sunday evening.
"We believe he is the actual shooter," McKneely said, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.
Williams was apprehended by U.S. Marshals at his home without incident around 1 p.m. Sunday, McKneely said.
He said Williams has a criminal history, but is not a Southern University student. McKneely declined to elaborate on Williams' criminal history.
Police believe there was an altercation at the party during which Williams pulled a handgun and started shooting, McKneely said.
He also said the victims' injuries are non life-threatening.
He thanked the Baton Rouge community for their help, noting investigators have received video information. He also urged the community to continue its assistance.
Authorities were called to the Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity on Harding Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Friday.
Of the 11 people injured, seven were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Later that day, police announced the arrests of Daryl Stansberry, 28, and Miles Moss, 24, on 11 counts of being accessories after the fact of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Neither Moss nor Stansberry are students at the school, police said.
The department said it identified the two men using a combination of eyewitness accounts and photos and videos taken at the scene. However, officials were unable to release more information, citing the ongoing investigation.
The act of violence — which BRPD officials described as an isolated incident — marred an otherwise joyous homecoming for students and alumni, thousands of whom had gathered at the nearby campus for the week-long celebration.
In a statement, Southern officials rebuked those responsible for the shooting, saying the university "strongly condemns" any act of violence.
The incident marked at least the fifth mass shooting in the Baton Rouge area since 2019.
Advocate staff writer Elyse Carmosino contributed to this report.