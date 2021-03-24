A Tangipahoa Sheriff's deputy was fired and a Bunkie police officer resigned after the pair were arrested following an alcohol-involved incident last week with a juvenile girl.
Deputy Kasey Jackson and Bunkie Police Department Auxiliary Officer Corey Champagne were both charged with simple battery after a night drinking at a home in Hammond in which the two men offered money to the juvenile girl and her of-age friend to strip for them, according to an arrest report from the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies responded to Jackson's home after receiving a report of two intoxicated girls at the residence, according to the report.
The juvenile told deputies that while the group was drinking, Jackson and Champagne offered her and her friend "money to strip for them," according to the report. She then said she went to the bathroom and called some friends to pick her up because she was uncomfortable with the situation, according to the report.
Jackson and Champagne disputed the statements when questioned by detectives.
Jackson was fired by the sheriff's office following his arrest, according to TPSO Chief of Operations James Travis.
Champagne, who works part-time for the Bunkie department, was placed on administrative leave after the department was made aware of his arrest and resigned Tuesday, according to BPD Chief Scott Ferguson.
Ferguson called Champagne's arrest "disturbing" in a statement Wednesday.
"As an adult, decisions are made, good and bad, which will forever affect your life," Ferguson said in the statement. "Police Officers and their Auxiliary Partners are held to higher standards of behavior and should be. Bad decisions bring about bad results."
No additional charges are pending against the two men, Travis said.