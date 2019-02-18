Four good Samaritans in St. John the Baptist Parish jumped into action Monday morning to save a motorist from a massive vehicle fire.
The four civilians approached the burning vehicle, working together to pull the driver out through the driver-side window. The civilian rescuers were not identified.
According to a Facebook post by the St. John the Baptist Sheriff's Office, the fire started after a two-vehicle crash just before 7 a.m. Monday. The agency reported that one vehicle swerved, then crashed into another as it headed into St. John the Baptist Parish from St. James Parish. They both caught on fire.
The Sheriff's Office said the four men who stepped in to help were burned during the rescue, but later got medical treatment.
"At another date and time these citizens who stepped up and saved this driver will be recognized by SJSO for their heroic efforts," the post read.