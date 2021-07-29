Baton Rouge Police said Thursday that a 33-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting along North 13th Street and two other men were injured and are expected to survive.
The drive-by occurred Wednesday in the 100 block of North 13th Street about 6:30 p.m., while the victims were on the porch of a home, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said.
The dead man was identified as Larry Winfrey of the 100 block of Julia Street. He died at the scene. The men injured were ages 48 and 76, Coppola said.