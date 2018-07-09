Rhonda Broux lost her oldest son 13 years ago. He was 19 years old, a college student with dreams of becoming an architect — gunned down over what his mother described as "a mere fact of jealousy."
Her son's killer is spending life behind bars, leaving Broux to mourn her loss and reflect upon the devastating effects of gun violence in the Baton Rouge community.
Five years ago she formed a support group for parents who have lost their children to homicide, dedicating herself to sharing their burdens and above all offering an empathetic ear.
"I vowed to do everything I can to help other parents, to touch people and relate to them," she said. "You may have been there one year and I've been there 13, but I'm going to do what I can so you're not grieving alone."
Broux shared her story Monday evening at the first meeting of the Parents on the Frontlines of Peace program, a new initiative from the mayor's office aimed at helping parents of homicide victims through the grieving process while giving them a public forum in which to speak out against violence.
The anniversary of Broux's son's death was July 6 and she spoke about working in his honor to help stop the killing that has plagued Baton Rouge communities for decades, rising to a record high last year as the city's murder rate outpaced Chicago's.
"We need to come at this from both ends," she said. "To find a solution to the violence and to comfort those that are already affected. … I think that's exactly what's needed."
Broux was one of about 50 parents and other relatives of homicide victims who attended the meeting at the the Shiloh Early Learning Academy on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome clearly outlined her goals for the program: allowing parents grieve together and soliciting their help and advice on shifting from a culture of violence to one of peace. She thanked parents for their support and encouraged them to embrace their "ability to play a pivotal role in reducing crime in our communities."
Participants spent part of the meeting in small group discussions about the problem of violence and possible solutions. Conversations touched on a lack of cooperation from witnesses, an underlying mistrust of police, few educational and professional opportunities within poor communities, and a resulting disregard for human life.
"The main thing is we have to get to the root of the problem," said Odell Maxwell, 19, who lost two friends to gun violence in the past two years. "I'm in this age bracket … and we need someone to listen to us. If no one is listening to us and telling us right from wrong, people take to their own instincts."
Strangers hugged and held hands, passed out tissues and cried together. Some had lost children just last month, others decades earlier.
They agreed that sharing their stories of loss might help dissuade potential killers from pulling the trigger because seeing how much the families are hurt could make people think twice before taking a life.
The parents for peace program arose from a smaller meeting late last month in which Broome and Police Chief Murphy Paul heard from families of two Baton Rouge homicide victims. Broome called that meeting in response to a recent Advocate article that highlighted the stories of three mothers whose children were killed months or years earlier — and their cases remain unsolved.
The families had expressed frustration over an apparent lack of communication with detectives that left them feeling abandoned during the investigation process. Broome said she was touched by their concerns and started planning a new initiative involving parents of crime victims.
She said she believes "these parents have the ability and the voices to help us fight crime in a very powerful way with their stories of loss" — a point she reiterated Monday night in asking participants in the new program to help her advocate for peace.
The Baton Rouge Police Department also recently announced its decision to create the new position of victims' assistance coordinator in an effort to better serve victims' families. The department hired Cpl. Sherri Harris, who started in that role June 25 and spoke at the meeting Monday.
Harris was a homicide detective for six years and later became the director for the Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination program, which ended last year when federal funding lapsed.
"I've had many mothers who collapsed in my arms after giving them the most devastating news that I could possibly share with anybody," she said. "But I also had the opportunity to go back to those mothers and help them understand exactly what took place. It doesn't bring (the victim) back but it gives you that bit of closure to just simply understand."
Harris said her role as a liaison between detectives and victims' families will allow her to keep people informed about the investigation process and keep those families in close contact, without revealing details that could interfere with what investigators are doing.
Broome reassured some dissatisfied parents that having a victims' assistance coordinator would mean more robust communication from police. Deputy Baton Rouge Police Chief Herbert "Tweety" Anny also told participants that police had heard their concerns and their recommendations will be taken seriously.
Broome said she anticipates another meeting within the next few months and hopes the group will continue growing as more parents become aware of its mission.
Denise Lee, one of the mothers who met with Broome and Paul last month, said she was surprised at the outpouring of support and inspired by the meeting. Her son was killed in November outside a Scotlandville apartment complex.
"I hate that my son had to be killed for me to be a part of this," she said. "But I can't wait to see the outcome."
Julietta Dunn, another mother interviewed in the Advocate report, was unable to the meeting because she lives in Alabama, but said she visited Baton Rouge last week and met with Harris and detectives then. Dunn's daughter was shot and killed in April.
Dunn said she feels some sense of peace knowing that her own perseverance — and willingness to speak out — have helped raise awareness about the struggles of grieving families and their interactions with police.
"I feel that something good has come of all this," she said. "It's a step. Maybe Baton Rouge isn't going to change overnight, but I think we've made a positive step."