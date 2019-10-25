Two Baton Rouge teens have been arrested in the rape of a fellow student who told police she was assaulted in her high school's athletic equipment room during track practice.
The female student told Baton Rouge police in June that during the 2017-18 academic year, she asked a student equipment manager, Craig Henry, for Saran Wrap during track practice, according to booking documents. Henry told her it was stored in the equipment room.
When she went to fetch the Saran Wrap in the equipment room, she found Bertrand Carrell waiting for her inside. She said Carrell grabbed her and raped her while she yelled at him to stop and tried to escape.
Henry held the door shut from the outside, according to the documents. He later told police Carrell had asked him to "bring one of the 'track girls'" into the storage room where Carrell was waiting. He said he held the door closed, but when he heard the student yelling and felt a pull on the door, he let go and walked away "because he didn't want anything to do with the situation."
Another witness saw the equipment manager holding the door shut and then saw the female student exit the room crying.
Carrell, 19, and Henry, 18 were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count each of first-degree rape and false imprisonment.