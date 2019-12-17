State Police identified a man fatally shot by an off-duty Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputy.

The deputy, who was not named in a press release Monday, was at home around 1 a.m. when he was confronted by Aaron Sparkman, 30, who was armed with a gun, State Police said.

The two got into a fight that ended with both shooting. Both were wounded.

Sparkman, of Greensburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, the release said. The deputy was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a brief statement Monday afternoon that the incident happened in the front yard of the deputy's home, and initial information suggests the deputy was acting in self-defense.

Ard did not confirm the identity of the deputy, but a spokeswoman for the agency said the deputy is on paid administrative leave.

The investigation is ongoing. State Police said no other details are available.