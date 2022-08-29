State Police arrested a juvenile who crashed a stolen vehicle on Highland Road morning after a high-speed chase Monday morning; officers are searching for a second driver and the second stolen vehicle involved in the chase, a State Police spokesperson said.
The two stolen vehicles reached speeds at one point of up to 110 mph, traveling together west on Interstate 10, in the incident that began at about 1 a.m. Monday, said Trooper Christian Reed, spokesman for Troop A.
Both vehicles exited at Highland Road, with one vehicle quickly returning to the interstate, Reed said.
The vehicle that continued on Highland Road crashed into a pole near Antioch Road and Airline Highway.
The juvenile driver was booked into East Baton Rouge Prison on counts of hit-and-run, aggravated obstruction of a highway and reckless operation of a vehicle, Reed said.