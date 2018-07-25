An officer at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center was arrested Wednesday after he pushed a handcuffed inmate against a wall, causing a cut that required stitches, according to a Department of Public Safety and Corrections news release.
Agency spokesman Ken Pastorick said 38-year-old Lt. Allen Stark, of Gramercy, was arrested on second-degree battery and malfeasance in office. He is also on leave from the department while officials investigate the incident.
Stark was searching an inmate and trying to lock him up for alleged rule violations when the inmate spit on Stark, Pastorick said. Stark then pushed him against the wall, which caused the cut.
Prison officials notified the FBI and the St. Gabriel police, who arrested Stark. Stark has worked at Elayn Hunt on three occasions since June of 2006. He most recently started working there on June 25, 2011.