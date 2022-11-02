A Houston man wanted in Bogalusa for murder was arrested in Maine on Tuesday and will be brought back to Louisiana to face charges, Bogalusa police said.
Christian Myers, 22, is accused of killing 50-year-old Veronique Allen in a drive-by shooting in August. Police said Allen was struck by gunfire in the front room of a home on the 1400 block of Main Street.
The car used in the shooting was stolen earlier that day and later found by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, police said. The suspects abandoned the car and fled on foot.
Police identified Myers as a suspect soon after the killing and entered his name into a National Crime Information Center database of wanted persons.
On Tuesday, police in Scarborough, Maine, were called to a local business for a disturbance, where they discovered Myers' outstanding warrants in Bogalusa. He was booked as a fugitive from justice.
Myers will be extradited to Louisiana for warrants for principal to first-degree murder, principal to assault by drive-by shooting and principal to illegal use of weapons.
Police say at least two other suspects were with Myers during the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.