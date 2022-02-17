A bicyclist was killed after colliding with a vehicle on Highway 429 in Ascension Parish Thursday morning, Louisiana State Police said.
Cornell Nash, 49, of Gonzales was traveling west on his bike in the eastbound lane of L.A. Hwy 429 around midnight when he was struck by a 2006 Nissan Xtera.
Nash was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan was wearing a seatbelt and had not been injured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Toxicology samples were taken from both Nash and the driver of the Nissan.