A 19-year-old was arrested on Thursday, accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old man in April, Baton Rouge police said.
Mekhi Palmer-Davis was booked on charges of first-degree murder in the death of Carlton Phillips. Palmer-Davis was already being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on another second-degree murder change.
Phillips was found dead inside of a car, with multiple gunshot wounds on North Donmoor Ave on April 24.
At the time of the shooting, police said they suspected it was drug-related.