The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries captured a 3-year-old Louisiana black bear Tuesday morning.
Authorities said the male bear was located near I-110 in the northern region of Baton Rouge. Officials said the bear had previously been captured in St. Mary Parish and relocated to a remote wildlife management area.
“When a bear has learned to access human sourced food associated with residential areas, it can cause a behavior progression that becomes a human safety risk," said LDWF Large Carnivore Program Manager Maria Davidson. "This bear demonstrated dangerous behaviors in his search for human sourced food, therefore the decision was made to euthanize him rather than attempt to relocate him again.’’
Davidson said sometimes young male bears can be successfully relocated.
