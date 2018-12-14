One of two men connected to a Baton Rouge murder last month is back in Louisiana and behind bars at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, according to police documents.
James Michael Johnson, 23, was arrested in late November in Chandler, Arizona, after apparently fleeing the state following the killing of Westley Pullins, 37.
On Nov. 12, Pullins was found dead inside a vehicle on Barber Street just off College Drive.
Johnson, of 4631 Aldrich Drive, has been booked on counts of first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
John Simpson, 24, was arrested last month in Houston and is accused of principal to first-degree murder.