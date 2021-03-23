Two people, including an Iberville Parish employee, were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday morning near Grosse Tete, authorities said.
Officials said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. when one of two vehicles crossed the center line along La. 77 near the Grosse Tete bridge.
One of the vehicles belonged to the parish and was being driven by an employee, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Both drivers suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
It wasn’t immediately known which vehicle crossed over the center line.
Louisiana State Police were investigating the crash Tuesday morning and haven’t identified the victims.