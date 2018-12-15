Authorities are seeking the suspect who lit a Baton Rouge duplex on fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Firefighters arrived on scene in the 2700 block of Osceola Street just before 7 a.m. to find fire coming from the apartment’s rear window. The Baton Rouge Fire Department contained the blaze to the back bedroom but the rest of the home sustained heavy smoke damage.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire, and authorities didn’t find smoke detectors in the apartment.
The damage was estimated at $40,000, and the American Red Cross was called out to assist the occupant.
Baton Rouge Fire Determined officials determined the cause of the fire was arson, and are now seeking anyone with information to contact investigators at 225-354-1419.