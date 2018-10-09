Deputies are searching Tuesday morning in Ascension Parish for evidence in the killing of the Brusly High teacher who went missing in 2011, days after her husband admitted to her slaying Friday, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.

Hicks called the operation Tuesday near I-10 in Gonzales an "attempted recovery." She said a diver had gone out in a waterway near the interstate, but would not say that deputies were searching specifically for the remains of Sylviane Finck Lozada, whose body has not been recovered.

Hicks said it was not yet clear if any evidence was recovered Tuesday. She said she expects deputies to continue their search in the days to come.

Oscar Lozada confessed to the killing of his wife, Sylviane Finck Lozada, after he was extradited back to Baton Rouge last week. He was booked in Parish Prison on second-degree murder more than seven years after his wife went missing.

Lozada had fled the country with his daughter, now 12, after the killing.

Investigators found that the day after Sylviane Lozada last spoke by phone to her mother in Belgium, Oscar Lozada purchased two round-trip tickets to his home country of Venezuela for his 4-year-old daughter and himself. He then bought 15 bags of Quickset Concrete and nine 5-gallon buckets with lids and luggage locks.

Those items had also not been recovered, officials said.

