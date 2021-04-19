Four corrections officers at the State Penitentiary at Angola were arrested Monday, each on a count of malfeasance in office for the alleged use of excessive force on an inmate, as well as a cover up of the incident, the state Department of Corrections said.
The incident happened at 2 a.m. on April 9, while the inmate was being moved to a disciplinary unit.
After the move, while being treated for minor injuries, the inmate notified medical staff of what happened, and medical staff alerted Louisiana State Penitentiary's investigations division, the Department of Corrections said in a statement.
Prison investigators immediately notified the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and the FBI and placed the corrections officers on administrative leave.
A week-long investigation found that the officers failed to accurately report the incident, which resulted in warrants for their arrests. All four surrendered to West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Deputies on Monday morning at the parish prison.
The corrections officers are:
- Maj. Karla Williams, 44, 605 Myrtle St., Baton Rouge, employed at the prison since Aug. 29, 2005.
- Capt. Enrico George, 32, 324 Cavalier Lane, Woodville, Mississippi, employed at the prison since Oct. 18, 2012.
- Capt. Roy J. Favre III, 58, 919 Court St., Port Allen, employed at the prison since October 15, 2012.
- Master Sgt. Jeffrey Hall, 48, 1559 Nebo Road, Gloster, Mississippi, employed at the prison since October 21, 2019.
The officers will remain on administrative leave until the Department of Correction's internal investigation is completed. Additional charges are pending, the department said.