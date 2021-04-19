FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2008, file photo, vehicles enter at the main security gate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, the Angola Prison, the largest high-security prison in the country in Angola, La. A federal judge says medical care at Louisiana's state penitentiary is so poor that it violates federal law and the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick's ruling on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, says there are “overwhelming deficiencies" in the administration of medical care at the lockup in Angola that have led to undiagnosed illnesses and preventable prisoner deaths. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File) ORG XMIT: NYPH101