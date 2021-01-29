With gun violence surging across Baton Rouge, the parish has recorded its deadliest month in more than a decade after 2020 became the most murderous year to date.

Already, 16 people have been murdered in East Baton Rouge Parish since Jan. 1, including the grandson of former Metro Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis, who issued a statement Friday morning saying her family is "at a loss and our hearts have been crushed."

Jared Collins, 21, was pronounced dead after a shooting at his house on Spain Street near South 17th around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Medics responded quickly but were unable to save his life.

"Jared was an amazing, loving young man and at 21 years old, his life was just beginning," Collins-Lewis said in the statement. "He was taken away from us prematurely by someone, and we are at a loss."

The former councilwoman asked for privacy on behalf of her family and thanked the community for "the overwhelming outpouring of support and condolences" they've received since news of the killing, which marks the latest tragic statistic after months of unprecedented gun violence. Even after a record-breaking year, the violence has not subsided during this first month of 2021.

January has already seen more homicides than during any other single month since at least 2008, according to data collected by the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office. There have been 16 in total — more than one every other day — according to Advocate records.

+8 Baton Rouge's most murderous year on record: How gun violence surged amid pandemic Debra Ross was headed to her first Bible study of 2020 when she stopped home to change clothes and found herself walking into a nightmare: Her…

If murders continue at the current pace over the next several months, the 2021 total would come close to 200 — a significant increase over the record-breaking 114 murders of 2020.

The most murders to occur in a single month last year was 14 in November. The previous November and August 2017 both saw 15 murders, records show.

The Advocate tracks intentional and unjustified killings, per FBI crime reporting rules. Such criminal homicides fall under the legal definitions of murder and manslaughter. The 2021 numbers are preliminary and could change in the future if law enforcement deems some cases accidental or justified and vice versa.

Collins-Lewis said her family is working closely with Baton Rouge police as the criminal investigation unfolds. She asked anyone with information about the case to contact law enforcement.

Some of the victim's family members, including Collins-Lewis, gathered on the scene Wednesday evening while detectives began their investigation. The relatives talked with officers and intermittently started crying, holding onto each other for support and speaking softly in disbelief.

No potential suspects or motives have been identified publicly, but the investigation is ongoing.

Collins-Lewis served for 12 years on the Metro Council representing District 6, which extends east from North Foster Drive along Florida Boulevard to North Flannery Road. It includes the Melrose East, Broadmoor and Villa Del Rey neighborhoods, among others. She was term-limited last year and recently replaced by Cleve Dunn Jr.

+9 BRPD: 1 dead after reported shooting on Spain St. off Government A young man was shot to death Wednesday evening in his house off Government Street, marking the most recent act of deadly gun violence as the …

The day after her grandson's death, another young life was lost to Baton Rouge gun violence, according to police.

Marquell Wyatt, also 21, was found shot to death inside a vehicle around 11 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle was parked in the 5000 block of McClelland Drive in Brookstown.

The victim's family declined to speak with a reporter on Friday, with news of the death still less than 24 hours old.

Local leaders and officials announced Friday afternoon a press conference scheduled for next Tuesday morning, where they will discuss a new outreach program aimed at deescalating violence and promoting gun safety. The Baton Rouge Police Department is partnering with local anti-violence organizations on the effort, which is funded through federal grant money, officials said.

The partnership is the latest initiative of its kind in Baton Rouge. Similar existing programs have been curtailed during the pandemic, which officials believe might be contributing to the ongoing spike in gun violence.

Other cities across the country have experienced similar trends, with national experts pointing to a confluence of factors: People are under massive amounts of stress from the pandemic, often desperate for money and frustrated at the complete upheaval of normal life. Meanwhile, nationwide protests against police brutality tested relationships among officers and their communities, and changes in the criminal justice system left law enforcement agencies struggling to be proactive and solve crime while adhering to social distancing requirements.