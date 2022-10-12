A man who was injured during a shootout with officers at a Highland Road apartment complex last week has been booked into Parish Prison on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police said Wednesday.
On Oct. 8, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said law enforcement responded to reports of an individual suffering from emotional distress at 5151 Highland Road shortly after 7:20 p.m. When police arrived at the complex, McKneely said they heard Malik Chavis firing gunshots from a nearby building.
Officers made contact with Chavis; they say disregarded their verbal commands.
In a statement Wednesday, McKneely said officers fired at Chavis after he pointed his handgun at them, striking the 25-year-old "in the upper body area."
Chavis was transported a hospital for treatment and two officers, identified as Willie Brown and Curtlan Williams, were placed on administrative leave per department policy, McKneely said.
He said Chavis was also booked on one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.