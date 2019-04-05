One person died after a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon on Stumberg Lane near Coursey Boulevard, authorities said.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Nick McDonner said the crash occurred around 4 p.m. in the 4900 block of Stumberg Lane, which is near the Coursey intersection.
He said another vehicle was involved but no one else was injured.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene and the coroner's office was contacted.
No other information was immediately available.