Baton Rouge EMS and fire officials block off part of Stumberg Lane near Coursey Boulevard after a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon, April 5, 2019, in Baton Rouge.

The motorcyclist involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene. EMS spokesman Nick McDonner said another vehicle was involved but no one else was injured. 

One person died after a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon on Stumberg Lane near Coursey Boulevard, authorities said. 

East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Nick McDonner said the crash occurred around 4 p.m. in the 4900 block of Stumberg Lane, which is near the Coursey intersection. 

He said another vehicle was involved but no one else was injured.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene and the coroner's office was contacted.

No other information was immediately available.

Compiled from staff reports. To contact a crime reporter at The Advocate, email policereporters@theadvocate.com or call (225) 388-0369.

