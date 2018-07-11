The traffic stop early Tuesday that ended with a Louisiana State Police trooper shooting and injuring one of the vehicle's passengers started with an illegal U-turn, according to an arresting documents.

Trooper Kasha Domingue pulled over a maroon Saturn about 3 a.m. on Perkins Road near Potwin Drive after observing the vehicle execute an illegal U-turn, the arrest warrant for the driver says.

Domingue had the driver, 19-year-old Jamaal Mire Jr. — who was later arrested — exit the vehicle to interview him, his warrant says.

At some point, a passenger also exited the vehicle and Mire yelled "run," prompting both of them to take off, the warrant says. A third occupant of the vehicle then ran toward Domingue and she fired her service weapon, shooting and injuring the person, the warrant says.

Four people were in the vehicle Domingue pulled over: Mire and the passenger who left the scene, the last passenger was shot after running toward the trooper and another passenger who complied with police for questioning, according to the warrant. None of the three passengers have been identified by authorities.

The person who was shot is being treated at the hospital, State Police spokesman Trooper First Class Bryan Lee said. The extent of the person's injuries is unknown.

Lee said the trooper suffered minor injuries but did not describe how or where the injuries occurred.

State Police spokesman Senior Trooper Bryan Lee has declined to comment on whether any of the people in the vehicle were armed or if the incident was captured on video.

Troopers later searched Mire's vehicle and found about four grams of marijuana, according to the warrant.

Mire, 8057 Sholar Drive, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of driving on divided highways, resisting an officer and possession of marijuana.

