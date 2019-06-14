Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- James Dagostino, 28, 18630 Gleneagles Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and careless operation.
- Tonyai Kinchen, 40, 1550 N. 30th St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and failure to signal, improper turn.
- Dan Magee, 38, Woodville, Mississippi, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, driving left of center, driver's license suspended or revoked, insurance required, and failure to register vehicle.
- Codey Mitchell, 30, 5500 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.