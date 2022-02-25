Two people were killed and two others were injured Friday in a drive-by shooting along Bluebonnet Boulevard, the latest victims in a cycle of targeted violence plaguing the region.
The shootings occurred near a strip of restaurants and businesses outside the Mall of Louisiana, near Bluebonnet’s intersection with Interstate 10. Diners stared out of windows at the J. Alexander’s restaurant along the boulevard, taking in the frantic scene before them.
A body lay in the street, covered with a yellow tarp, and a woman knelt in a nearby field. A tan car rested in the neutral ground, with one side riddled with bullet holes. Another vehicle, believed to have been driven by the suspects, was still at the scene, too.
Police believe a third car was used to haul the shooter or shooters away.
Police blamed the shootings on rival “groups,” preferring not to call them gangs because the groups seem to be less-formally organized.
To determine if anyone was hurt in addition to the four casualties reported, police checked with hospitals to see whether anyone showed up Friday afternoon with gunshot wounds.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said police responded to the mall area after receiving report of a shooting about 1:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find the four with gunshot wounds.
Police Chief Murphy Paul had said last year that most of the city’s violent acts occur within the same nine square miles of Baton Rouge, but Friday’s and other shootings of late have occurred brazenly in areas not accustomed to such random violence.
In December, two people were shot to death in a car along Brightside Drive near River Road. The victims then were a 5-year-old boy and his 22-year-old uncle.
Also that month, a shooting along Interstate 10 near Prairieville killed a 32-year-old man from Zachary. It was called an apparent retaliatory shooting following a previously incident.
Baton Rouge had 149 homicides last year. According to a count maintained by The Advocate, more than two dozen people were killed either in a drive-by shooting or while they sat in a vehicle. The city has set an annual homicide record several times in recent years.