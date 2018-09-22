A man was stabbed to death and two others suffered stab wounds in an attack early Saturday morning off Old Hammond Highway, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Heriberto Matute, 45, died at the scene of his stab wounds, Coppola said. The two other men were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive.
Detectives responded about 5:40 a.m. to 1718 Boulevard De Province, where they believe the stabbing escalated from a physical fight, Coppola said.
