BR.15thofficershooting.080818_HS_032
Buy Now

Baton Rouge Police work the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting on N. 15th Street near Madison Avenue Tuesday night, August 7, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Initial reports show an exchange of gunfire between the officer and suspect, who reportedly fired first.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A man was stabbed to death and two others suffered stab wounds in an attack early Saturday morning off Old Hammond Highway, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. 

Heriberto Matute, 45, died at the scene of his stab wounds, Coppola said. The two other men were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Detectives responded about 5:40 a.m. to 1718 Boulevard De Province, where they believe the stabbing escalated from a physical fight, Coppola said. 

This post will be updated.

Compiled from staff reports. To contact a crime reporter at The Advocate, email PoliceReporters@theadvocate.com or call (225) 388-0369. 

Tags

View comments