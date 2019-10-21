Update: LSU police officers searched the area, but didn't locate any suspicious or armed person, according to a second university alert.
"LSU is returning to normal operations," the second alert said.
LSUPD searched the area and did not locate any suspicious activity or armed persons. LSU is returning to normal operations.— LSU (@LSU) October 22, 2019
Original: Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday, the LSU Police Department reported, on its text alert system, that it had received a report of a suspicious person, possibly armed, on campus.
The police, who said they were on the scene, said the person had been sighted, near Dalrymple Drive and West Fraternity Lane, and urged people to use caution in the area.
This is a developing story.
LSUPD received a report of a suspicious person, possibly armed with a handgun, near Dalrymple Dr and W Frat Ln. Police on scene, use caution in the area.— LSU (@LSU) October 22, 2019