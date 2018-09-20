A Gonzales man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of raping a 5-year-old girl, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrest report.
The girl told an adult that 69-year-old Bryon Beverly Jr. inappropriately touched her at a Labor Day gathering on Sept. 3, according to the report. The adult reported it to law enforcement, who scheduled a forensic interview with the girl.
During that interview, the arrest report says, the girl detailed multiple incidents in which she told deputies where Beverly raped or inappropriately touched her.
She further told deputies that Beverly once showed her a pornographic video of a woman performing oral sex on a man, before asking the girl if they could do that, the report says. He later forced her to perform oral sex on him, according to the report.
Beverly, of 5440 Court Yard Drive, Gonzales, was booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree rape and sexual battery.