A Baton Rouge woman suspected of driving while intoxicated was arrested late Friday after crashing her car into a Circle K store, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported.
Liudmyla Knight, 37, crashed her car through the front window of a Circle K located on Tiger Bend Road, her arrest report says. Deputies said they observed her "swaying from side to side while standing" and noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath and person after the crash.
When questioned, Knight admitted to drinking two glasses of wine at home before she left for the store, the report says.
Deputies could not locate Knight's license, and when she submitted to a breathalyzer test, she registered a blood alcohol level of .194.
Deputies also discovered Knight had left her four-year-old and toddler at her home alone while she went to the Circle K. Detectives contacted Child Protective Services to take custody of the children.
Knight was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-offense DWI, driver's license required, reckless operation of a vehicle and child desertion.