Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy was arrested in Los Angeles Monday afternoon and taken into FBI custody on a federal firearm warrant out of Baton Rouge, his local attorney confirmed Tuesday.
A report by CBS Los Angeles indicated the rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was arrested around 1 p.m. following a short police chase that ended with him attempting to run away.
The report says officers were trying to arrest Gaulden, 21, on an outstanding warrant.
Gaulden's attorney in Baton Rouge, James Manasseh, said Tuesday the warrant out of Baton Rouge is for felon in possession of a firearm, a charge that stems from his September arrest in Baton Rouge.
Gaulden was arrested then along with 15 others on drug and firearm counts while making a music video in Baton Rouge. During the arrests, police confiscated drugs and 14 guns, including one that was stolen and two with illegal stocks; and seized $79,000.
The Baton Rouge Police Department Street Crimes Division and FBI agents had received anonymous complaints of people brandishing guns in an abandoned lot and investigated, police have said.
Officers went to the 3800 block of Chippewa Street about 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 and found members of the “Never Broke Again” (NBA) and “Bottom Boy Gorilla” (BBG) groups — police described them as "gangs" — gathered at the lot shooting a video, Gaulden’s arrest documents state.
When officers arrived, some at the scene ran away while others were detained for questioning.
In December, state District Judge Tiffany Foxworth ordered BRPD to return more than $40,000 in cash, a $300,000 cashier's check, and two diamond necklaces and a diamond ring that had been confiscated from Gaulden during that arrest.
Manasseh has been trying to have Gaulden released him from his bond supervision because several months have passed since the September arrest and no formal charges have been filed by the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office.
District Attorney Hillar Moore III revealed recently that Gaulden is also being looked at by federal investigators.
The rapper previously served 90 days in jail in the summer of 2019 after a state judge handed down a temporary probation hold in a 2016 nonfatal shooting case. At the time, prosecutors had moved to revoke his probation entirely, which would have sent him to prison for 10 years, following his involvement in a shootout in Miami Mother's Day 2019 that left a bystander dead.
In May, prosecutors in the Miami shooting linked the deadly affair to a feud between the NBA, founded by Gaulden, and TBG ("Top Boy Gorilla") rap groups.
Staff reporter Jacqueline DeRobertis contributed to this report.