A Baton Rouge High music teacher was killed Monday in Mississippi after she stopped on the interstate to help someone whose vehicle had flipped and then was struck by a semi.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said in a news release that the initial crash occurred around 2 p.m. on Interstate 55 south in Copiah County. A woman stopped to check on the driver in that crash. She was then struck herself while returning to her vehicle and died at the scene.
Mississippi authorities identified the woman as Lesli Wood, 52, of Baton Rouge.
The 18-wheeler that struck Wood also crashed into several other vehicles, according to the Highway Patrol news release. Two other people were hospitalized with injuries and the southbound lanes of the interstate were closed while officials investigated.
East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Warren Drake confirmed on Tuesday that Wood was a longtime music teacher at Baton Rouge Magnet High School.
School system officials said in a statement that the community is "devastated by the tragic accident that took the life of Lesli Wood."
"Ms. Wood was a beloved visual and performing arts teacher and her presence will be greatly missed," officials said. "Her memory and light will continue to shine in all of her students and coworkers. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wood family and friends during this difficult time."
Administrators also posted on the Baton Rouge High School Foundation Facebook page expressing grief at the news.
"It is with deep sadness that we let you know of the sudden passing of BRHS piano teacher Lesli Wood," the post reads. "Lesli devoted over 20 years to teaching piano at BRHS. She was a talented pianist (and) singer who inspired her students to develop their abilities and appreciate so many forms of music."