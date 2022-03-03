A Washington Parish corrections deputy was arrested and fired from his job in the sheriff's office after he confessed to smuggling a cellphone and charger to an inmate, a sheriff's spokesperson said.
Trey Jenkins, 21, of Bush, was caught on jail surveillance video bringing a cell phone and charger into the parish jail's housing unit, the spokesperson said. Later, he received payment for the transaction through use of a "cash app," according to the spokesperson.
Jenkins was booked into the jail on Wednesday for introducing contraband to a correctional facility after confessing to facilitating the transaction. He bailed out after a "brief" period for an undisclosed bond about, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office has referred Jenkins' case to the district attorney.
“It’s always disheartening when an officer violates the trust of his fellow officers as well as the citizens he is sworn to serve and protect,” Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal said in a statement.
Attorneys for Jenkins could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.