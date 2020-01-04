Fire crews were called to a residence in south Baton Rouge early Saturday morning in response to a vehicle fire.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Flora Lane just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday.
Officials say crews arrived at the residence and found a Chevrolet Tahoe on fire. The blaze spread to the carport, but was extinguished before it could spread to the home.
Investigators say they believe someone intentionally set the SUV on fire.
Residents were able to escape without any injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact authorities at (225) 354-1419.