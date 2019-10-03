An off-duty State Police lieutenant who was arrested in August on first-offense DWI and battery of a police officer has been fired, a State Police spokesman said.

Sheldon Perkins, 48, was pulled over in the early morning hours of Aug. 24, after a trooper saw him speeding on Burbank Drive.

Perkins was traveling 85 mph in a 55 mph zone and crossed the median twice, arrest records said.

After the trooper making the traffic stop tested Perkins for impairment and started to arrest him on suspicion of DWI, Perkins pushed the trooper, arrest records said.

Perkins was shocked with a stun gun before being taken into custody, State Police said.

Perkins, who was put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, was fired on Sept. 27, State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said Thursday.

Perkins had been the subject of an earlier investigation at State Police.

In 2017, he was suspended for two weeks and docked an additional 80 hours pay after investigators found he removed several pieces of evidence from a state vault and gave some of the property to a retired State Police lieutenant.

Items included a $400 ice chest and fishing equipment that had been recovered during a 2015 theft investigation in Grand Isle and had been in storage for several months at State Police headquarters when Perkins loaded them into his pickup truck.

Perkins told investigators he was intending to donate the items, but admitted that he never did.

State Police determined that Perkins violated several policies, including one that requires troopers to "maintain a competency level sufficient to properly perform his duties."

Perkins admitted taking the items. Despite internal investigators concluding his actions amounted to malfeasance in office, Perkins was not arrested or demoted as a result of his actions.