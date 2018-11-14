Preliminary numbers from the Baton Rouge Police Department pay study show that city officers are underpaid by 30 to 40 percent compared to peer law enforcement agencies.
The final report from the study, however, is still far from complete, which means that number could change as more factors are considered, said Christel Slaughter, the CEO of SSA Consultants, a local firm contracted by the city to study officers' compensation.
Slaughter said the preliminary 30-40 percent figure "is significant, no matter how you cut it.”
The Metro Council voted in April to hire Slaughter's firm for $39,500 — more than a city officer's starting pay — to evaluate BRPD compensation, an analysis that was initially estimated to take 90 days. Now more than six months into the study, Metro Councilman Matt Watson called for an update from Slaughter on their progress.
While Slaugther said they have been able to compare BRPD with many other local agencies, including State Police, New Orleans Police Department and Gonzales Police Department, as well as out-of-state agencies, like those in Irving and Arlington, Texas, she said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul asked them to include information like a study conducted in Atlanta. She also said it's been difficult to determine how retirement benefits and overtime would be affected by a potential pay raise, and to equally compare that with other organizations.
“We need to make sure we’re making an apples-to-apple comparison on data," Slaughter said. She was unable to give the council a date for completion.
The vice president of the Baton Rouge Union of Police, Cpl. Brandon Blust, said he was pleased to hear the number come out of the study, especially because it's been a long wait.
"We look forward to working with the chief and the city-parish government in rectifying how low our officers are paid in the capital city and the second-largest city in the state," Blust said after the meeting. He said he's concerned about the continued extensions and additions to the study, which are only further delaying long-needed negotiations for the union contract, which is more than 10 years old. In July, officials on both sides agreed to wait for the end of the study to renegotiate the contract, which outlines officers' wages, hours and employment guidelines.
"We have officers right now that are grossly underpaid and to push things back constantly because of other factors that keep popping up is not going to help with officer retention and our ability to hire qualified individuals," Blust said.
But Paul said it's important for the study to look at all the factors. He said he asked them to also determine exactly what a full allotment of officers looks like, a number that hasn't been reconsidered for years.
Paul and the mayor-president's chief administrative officer, Darryl Gissel, said one way they hope to find the money to increase officers' pay is through efficiency, so knowing the allotment is important.
"It's between $12-to-$14 million to do what we think that pay raise will require," Gissel said. "The question is how much we can pull out of efficiency, and we think we can do a decent job there.”
But Watson was worried about that much money coming from cleaning up workflow and making the department more efficient. A year ago, he unsuccessfully proposed a property tax to support police department raises.
BRPD starting annual salaries are $33,968 once an officer has completed the training academy and is six months into the job. Their counterparts at the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office earn $38,153 as starting annual salaries, while Louisiana State Police earn $49,448 a year after they complete field officer training. Entry level New Orleans police officers make $46,900 a year.
Officers currently receive annual step pay raises, which not all other agencies receive. But the last department raise was in 2015.
Blust said this needs to be a priority, even without the study officially completed.
"They keep talking about bringing the technology up to the 21st century," Blust said, "but what good is that technology if you’re paying your officers like it's 1990?"